Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $15.21 Million Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,584,902 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Transocean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Transocean by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

