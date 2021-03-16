Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 567,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,711,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,352 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

