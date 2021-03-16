Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,623,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.37% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTY stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

