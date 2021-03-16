Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 695,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.41% of Luminex worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 31.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

