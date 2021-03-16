Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.63% of Powell Industries worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after buying an additional 57,577 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 19,403.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 82.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

POWL stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $430.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

