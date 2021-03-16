Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 164,745 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,745 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Heartland Express worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

