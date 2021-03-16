Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,947,882 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,947,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $3,028,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,756,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $174.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

