Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 246,000 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Phibro Animal Health worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

