Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,600 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBC opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

