Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 462,870 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462,870 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.97% of WisdomTree Investments worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.