Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 466,349 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,642,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Anworth Mortgage Asset worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 72.98, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

