Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 479,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

