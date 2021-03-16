Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,193 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,193 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Systemax worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Systemax stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $131,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,841 shares of company stock worth $574,473 in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

