Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 82,314 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after acquiring an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after acquiring an additional 154,649 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sony by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sony by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.