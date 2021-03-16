Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

