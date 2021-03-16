Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,383 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of DXC Technology worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.