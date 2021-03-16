renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,391.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. renDOGE has a market cap of $177,819.60 and approximately $10,391.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00111329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00564415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.