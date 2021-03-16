ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 9.9%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.77. 3,201,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,657,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several brokerages have commented on SOL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.14 million, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

