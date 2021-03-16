Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.49 Million

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post sales of $516.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.83 million and the highest is $575.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $474.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.