Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $$79.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Get Renishaw alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNSHF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.