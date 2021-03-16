Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $$79.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNSHF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.