REPO Market Capitalization Hits $3.79 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $284,188.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

