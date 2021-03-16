Repro Med Systems (KRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Repro Med Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 million, a P/E ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.30. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

