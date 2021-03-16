Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 16th (AZN, BARC, BOSS, DPW, FNTN, HSBA, MOR, NOKIA, ROG, RTL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 16th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca PLC alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.80 ($4.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €52.50 ($61.76) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.