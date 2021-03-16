Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

2/26/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/17/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

2/16/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/15/2021 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $33.00.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,166,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

