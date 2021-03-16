Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (ACDVF, ADBE, BAYRY, BYND, CBRL, CRWD, EQNR, EXAS, FIVE, HXL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 16th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of. Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings met estimates in the fourth quarter of 2020 while revenues missed the same. The company is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position across portfolios, efficiency and structural measures including the divestiture of the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer also sold its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. Moreover, the recent acquisition of Asklepios will strengthen Bayer’s cell and gene therapy platform. Restructuring initiatives should help the bottom-line. However, Bayer is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise. Also, Bayer’s dependence on the pharmaceutical segment for growth is concerning.”

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. However, the company’s ability to pay off a portion of total long-term debt is in question since its results for the past few quarters show weakness, particularly, in terms of revenues. Also, the low energy demand environment is concerning for its upstream business. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected numbers. Robust top-line growth in the quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues were driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, which is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in the precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. Yet, rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a huge bottom-line pressure which has resulted in net loss for the quarter. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. However, it expected a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues, raising apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist.”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock got a boost following the company’s sturdy holiday sales results that exceeded management’s expectations. The company registered strongest comparable sales increase for the festive season since 2011. Markedly, comparable sales rose 10.1% in the holiday period. Undeniably, the company’s focus on improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company is effectively meeting customer demand for products relevant in this pandemic-hit environment. Impressively management provided an upbeat sales view for the final quarter. However, it remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from unfavorable merchandise mix. Such headwinds are likely to pressurize gross margins in the fourth quarter.”

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are causes of concerns for KB Home. Also, earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.”

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $22.50 to $30.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry in the past year. It received a boost following the solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with both top and earnings improving year over year. Results gained from strength in the digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double digits across EMEA, Greater China and APLA along with triple-digit growth in North America. Moreover, it started the holiday season on a strong note with record online sales during the Black Friday week. Management expects sequential growth during the fiscal third quarter. However, it is witnessing lower revenues at the wholesale business and NIKE-owned stores. Higher restructuring costs and continued investments in digital capabilities also acted as headwinds. SG&A expenses are envisioned to grow in low-single digit in fiscal 2021.”

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $101.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $530.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $20.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.