Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hawaiian (HA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA):

3/16/2021 – Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,554. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

