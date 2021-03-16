Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $512.65 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00662436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

