Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523,963 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. 12,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,497. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

