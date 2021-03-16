Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 11th total of 270,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

RGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $466.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

