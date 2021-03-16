Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $346.09

Restore plc (LON:RST) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.09 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44). Restore shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 214,773 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The firm has a market cap of £440.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.72.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

