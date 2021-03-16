Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CEO Sells $256,732.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RVI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,536. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $371.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 859,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 458,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

