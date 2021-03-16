Revain Price Reaches $0.0123 (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.95 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

