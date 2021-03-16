REVV 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.87 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. REVV has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded up 74.4% against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00456398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00122975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00073307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.05 or 0.00568431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.