ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Down 8.5%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.12. 2,058,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,134,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

