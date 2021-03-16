REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.39% of REX American Resources worth $36,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REX American Resources stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,357. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

