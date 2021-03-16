Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,290 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

