Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,406 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Choice Hotels International worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.