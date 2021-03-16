Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,728 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of UniFirst worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $240.46 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UniFirst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

