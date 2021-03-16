Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,400 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Itron worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of ITRI opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

