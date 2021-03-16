Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of CubeSmart worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

