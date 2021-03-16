Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,366 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

