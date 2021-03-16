Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,116 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Visteon worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Visteon by 55.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Visteon by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of VC stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

