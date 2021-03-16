Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,682 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Sensient Technologies worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXT opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

