Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Wintrust Financial worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

