Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,247 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Sabre worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sabre by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Sabre by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,528,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

