Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.72 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of FLIR Systems worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after buying an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after buying an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 527.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after buying an additional 1,113,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,131,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

