Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.78 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,421 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Lyft worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of LYFT opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,362,907 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

