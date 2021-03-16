Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after buying an additional 62,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

