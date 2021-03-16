Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,657 shares of company stock worth $1,411,147. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBT stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

