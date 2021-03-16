Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,380 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of NOV worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 529,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 89.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.22. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

